AEW Dynamite Results – May 1, 2024

All Elite Wrestling returns with their latest episode of AEW Dynamite, live tonight at 8/7c on TBS from the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS program is the return of Kenny Omega, Adam Copeland defending the TNT title against a member of The House of Black, Samoa Joe vs. Isiah Kassidy, as well as Chris Jericho vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the FTW title.

Also scheduled for the first of two back-to-back live shows from AEW tonight is Serena Deeb vs. Mariah May, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brian Cage, as well as the announcement of who will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World title at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/1/2024)

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/1/2024)

This week’s show begins with a live shot of AEW President Tony Khan sitting in his Jacksonville Jaguars offices, where he informs us he will be running tonight’s show because he has not been cleared to travel.

Tony Khan’s Feed Cuts Out, The Young Bucks Are Running Things Tonight

He talks about tonight being the AEW return of Kenny Omega in his hometown of Winnipeg. As he continues to talk, the production starts glitching out and then we see The Young Bucks sitting in the control room inside the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg.

They talk about how Khan’s feed has dropped and explain that due to their founders clause in their contracts, their jobs are secure in AEW. On top of that, their deals say that if Khan is unable to run the show for any reason, they are legally in charge.

They say with that in mind, they are running things tonight. They tell a production assistant to hit the new opening for AEW Dynamite. A new opening video that only features The Young Bucks, Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada.

The music playing for the video also has a lyric that says “cry me a river” as we see a shot of the back of Perry’s leather jacket from a recent NJPW show that says, “Cry me a river,” the same line that led to his backstage fight with CM Punk in London.

Christian Cage To Challenge Swerve Strickland For AEW Title At Double Or Nothing

Inside the arena, the theme for Swerve Strickland hits and out comes Prince Nana doing his goofy-ass(ed) but always entertaining dance, as the AEW World Champion emerges and the two head to the ring to kick off this week’s show.

Swerve talks about how what The Young Bucks did to Tony Khan last week was a “b*tch move,” prompting The Young Bucks to cut-in live from backstage on the big screen. The Young Bucks tell Swerve he seems a bit arrogant since winning the big one, as the first thing he did was use profanity on the air after becoming AEW World Champion.

They say that will be a fine. They then reveal his opponent for his title defense at AEW Double Or Nothing. The theme for Christian Cage hits and out comes the Canadian legend. He settles in the ring and stares Swerve down as fans chant “Christian! Christian!”

Christian ends up sucker-punching Swerve and attacking him. Swerve fights back, but Killswitch ends up taking he and Nana out. Christian follows up by hitting his Killswitch finisher on Swerve on the AEW World Championship belt.

They pick up Nana and feed him to Nick Wayne, who connects with his Wayne’s World finisher on him. Christian gets on the mic and says something Swerve should know about him is that he never forgets. He talks about how not too long ago, he broke into “his son” Nick Wayne’s gym and savagely assaulted him.

He says he also hasn’t forgotten that once upon a time the two were a tag-team at the biggest show in the history of this business, and “you lost” and embarrassed me. He says he’s been waiting for the right time to make him pay for that, and with him being AEW World Champion, he feels now is the best time to do that.

He gets personal and brings up Swerve saying he was so focused and dedicated on achieving his dreams, that his kid barely knows him. He says he’s gonna become a father for his kid that the kid can look up to. He tells him the pain has just begun and yanks a dreadlock out of his head to end the segment.

TNT Championship (Cope Open Challenge)

Adam Copeland vs. Buddy Matthews

A video message from The House of Black airs to hype the TNT Championship match that one of the members will be having against reigning title-holder Adam Copeland tonight. They say Copeland will find out which one of them it will be the same time the world does. After this wraps up, we return back inside the arena.

Adam Copeland’s theme hits and out comes “The Rated-R Superstar” for his latest “Cope Open Challenge” defense of his TNT Championship. He gets a big pop from his home country crowd in Canada and settles in the ring. The lights go out and we hear a message from his opponent taunting him.

The music starts playing as Copeland looks around. Out comes Buddy Matthews to answer the challenge. After some early back-and-forth action, we see Matthews settle into the early offensive lead. With Copeland on the floor at ringside trying to recover, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues.

When we return from the break, we see Matthews drop Copeland with a draping DDT off the ropes. Matthews stomps Copeland down in the corner and follows with a snap-mare and a kick to the back. Matthews applies a rear choke, but Copeland fights to his feet and backs Matthews into the corner. Matthews keeps the hold applied, but Copeland finally gets free.

Copeland slams Matthews down and then they both go up top and exchange shots, and then both fall to the floor. They both get back into the ring at the nine count and exchange shots. Copeland goes for the Impaler, but Matthews gets free and delivers an elbow strike. Copeland comes back with an elbow strike of his own, and then both men collide with cross-bodies.

The referee calls for the doctor as Matthews begins bleeding from his mouth, and the show heads to a commercial with the commentators putting their serious voices on. During the picture-in-picture break a few times we see Matthews on the mat with the ref checking on him again. When we return, however the crowd is roaring and the match is still going. Copeland ends up hitting a Spear for the win.

After the match, “The Rated-R Superstar” isn’t satisfied, so he pounds away at a still grounded Matthews after getting the win. Copeland rolls out to the floor and grabs two steel chairs. The commentators say the mist in his eyes recently has made him crazy. He lays one chair under Matthews’ head and grabs the other.

Before he can hit the con-chair-to, the lights go out. When they come back on, Malakai Black is standing next to Copeland. He calmly tells him, “Do it.” Matthews leans up from the ground and tells Copeland to hit him. As Copeland raises the chair above his head, the lights go out again. When they come back on this time, both Matthews and Malakai are nowhere to be found. We head to another break with Joe-Kassidy coming up next.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Adam Copeland