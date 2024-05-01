Powerhouse Hobbs Set To Undergo Surgery

More bad news on the injury status of one AEW star has surfaced.

That injured star is Powerhouse Hobbs, who started his AEW career in 2020 by losing his debut match to Orange Cassidy on an episode of AEW Dark. He would later be paired with Taz as part of Team Taz, alongside Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. Hobbs won the TNT Championship while with AEW.

Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured IWGP World Champion Jon Moxley facing Hobbs. Unfortunately, Hobbs suffered a legitimate knee injury.

It was reported at the time that Hobbs had sustained a significant injury, and he is not expected to return anytime soon. Another update has been released, and it is not good.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Hobbs requires surgery, which will take place soon if it hasn’t already.

We wish Hobbs a speedy recovery.