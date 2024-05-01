Tony Khan On AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland: “A Great Face And Representative For The Company”

AEW President Tony Khan has been doing the media rounds to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Khan discussed last week’s big angle and what’s next for AEW in an interview with Josh Martinez for New York’s Z100.

Adam Copeland has emerged as a leader in the AEW locker room. Khan discussed what Copeland means to him and the company.

Khan said, “Adam Copeland is such a great leader for AEW. He’s a TNT Champion and having the Rated-R Superstar as a locker room leader is such a special thing for us.”

On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Copeland will defend the TNT Championship in a Cope Open match. Khan stated that Copeland could wrestle any three members of the House of Black, but he is at a disadvantage because he has no idea who his opponent will be. Khan also expressed his gratitude for having Copeland in AEW.

Khan also complimented AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. He said, “I think Swerve is gonna be such a great champion for AEW. A great face and representative for the company. We’re very lucky to have Swerve Strickland as the AEW World Champion. I’m really excited about a lot of things happening in AEW…”

Khan stated that on Dynamite, we will learn who Swerve will wrestle at Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas.



