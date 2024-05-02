AEW Rampage Results – May 1, 2024

It’s Wednesday night, and this week you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling continues their special double-header, as AEW Dynamite wraps up and we move on to AEW Rampage airing live from the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s show is Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue for the TBS Women’s Championship in a ‘Manitoba Massacre’ match, Jay White vs. Dante Martin, Konosuke Takeshita vs. London Lightning, as well as Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rocky Romero.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (5/1/2024)

This week’s AEW Rampage literally picks up exactly where AEW Dynamite left off, as we see Kenny Omega still laid out with FTR standing over him, as The Elite retreats to the back following their sickening attack of their former longtime friend.

Excalibur welcomes us to AEW Rampage and says there’s still plenty of live action still to come, but this is still going on. The camera follows things backstage, where The Elite are shown walking over to Omega, who is in agony on a stretcher.

Jackson tells him it’s a shame, and then attack him again. Omega is left clutching his stomach on the ground in the back as The Elite walk off after their disgusting actions to close out AEW Dynamite and start off AEW Rampage in Omega’s hometown of Winnipeg.

Jay White vs. Dante Martin

Back inside the Canadian Life Centre, the theme for Bullet Club Gold hits and out comes the Bang-Bang Gang, as “Switchblade” Jay White is scheduled for one-on-one action. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

The theme for his opponent hits and out comes Dante Martin, accompanied by his brother and Top Flight tag-team partner Darius Martin, as well as Action Andretti. Dante settles in the ring and the music cuts off. The bell sounds and off we go.

“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard takes over for Taz, joining Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on the call for tonight’s one-hour special live episode of AEW Rampage on TBS. White and Martin trade chops and head out to the floor to continue their early brawling.

We see the two return inside the ring and White blasts the hell out of Martin with chops in the corner. Dante fights back and hits a hurricanrana to take White down to the mat. On the floor, Martin hits a big high spot on White.

He blasts him with a big knee and rolls White back into the ring. White sends Dante crashing face-and-head first into the corner. As “Switchblade” takes back over control of the offense in this, our opening match for AEW Rampage, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see White has Martin in a rear chin-lock. Martin fights out with shots to the midsection, but White delivers a chop. Martin comes back with a dropkick and chops White into the corner. Martin delivers an enzuigiri and drops White with a cross-body for a two count.

Martin clotheslines White to the floor and gets him right back into the ring, but White slams him down with a uranage for two count. They exchange shots and White tosses Martin to the apron. Martin comes back with a shot to White and drops him with the Nosedive for a two count.

White goes for a half-and-half suplex and follows with the Bladerunner for the pin fall. After the match, White pulls Martin to his feet and raises his arm in the air. White then drops Martin with a DDT after the referee leaves the ring. Action Andretti and Darius Martin hit the ring as White escapes up the ramp.

Winner: Jay White

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rocky Romero

We see Arkady Aura interview Deonna Purrazzo. “The Virtuosa” says it’s about time the locker room listens to her, and says Thunder Rosa is doing to find out what happens when you disrespect a Jersey girl. After this wraps up, we see a vignette for RUSH.

Now we head backstage where Renee Paquette is with Chris Jericho and Big Bill, the latterof whom again tells the former that he wants to be in “The Learning Tree.” Jericho says he proved himself tonight.

As a result, he is now going to enter into the Jericho Vortex, as Jericho is welcoming him into “The Learning Tree.” Jericho does a big cheesy “Thanks!” to wrap this segment up. We cut to Swerve Strickland, who is icing himself following Christian and The Patriarchy’s attack on Dynamite.

The AEW World Champion says it seems like Cage forgot who he is. Strickland says he will remind Cage who he is, and they can have a little talk on Dynamite next week. Strickland says he won’t be alone. Back inside the arena, we get ready for our second match of this week’s special live Wednesday night episode of AEW Rampage on TBS.

Kyle O’Reilly and Rocky Romero each make their respective entrances and the bell sounds to get this one started. After some early back-and-forth action, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break with O’Reilly in the offensive lead, controlling Romero on the mat.

When we return from the commercials, we see O’Reilly and Romero trading kicks back-and-forth. Romero nearly gets the win a few times, but O’Reilly hangs on and out of nowhere, pulls off an unexpected pin that gets him the three-count and the win.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

TBS Women’s Championship (Manitoba Massacre)

Willow Nightingale (C) vs. Skye Blue

It’s main event time!

But first, we head backstage where Saraya and Harley Cameron taunt Mariah May and “Timeless” Toni Storm in a brief interview segment. Cameron ends up challenging Mariah for next week’s AEW Dynamite. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, Arkady Aura is backstage with AEW International Champion Roderick Strong and The Undisputed Kingdom. He talks about his title defense against Will Ospreay at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view, and the five-year anniversary of AEW.

The backstage interview wraps up and we return inside the arena where Skye Blue makes her way to the ring for our final match of the show. The reigning and defending TBS Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale comes out to a big pop next, and heads to the ring with some weapons.

Skye meets Willow on the entrance ramp and the fight gets off to an early start. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this Manitoba Massacre main event for the TBS Women’s Championship. Nightingale hits Blue with a trash can lob and dumps her over the barricade.

Nightingale delivers shots to Blue in the crowd, and then slams her into the barricade. Blue comes back and slams Nightingale’s head into the top of the barricade. Blue jumps off the barricade, but Nightingale hits her with a chair and gets a two count.

Willow puts more chairs in the ring and stomps on Blue on the floor. Nightingale delivers an elbow strike and sits Blue down in a chair on the floor. Nightingale goes for a cannonball senton, but Blue dodges and Nightingale crashes through the chair.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break with just two minutes until the 11pm hour hits, so it looks like we’re getting an overrun here. When we return, we see Willow hit a pounce to avoid a weapon shot from Skye on the floor.

Back in the ring, Willow sits Skye down in the corner leaning against the turnbuckles on the mat. She backs up and goes for a big canonball, but Skye pops up and throws a chair into Willow’s face, Sabu-style. Excalibur points out that Skye is busted open and bleeding.

She grabs a sack of thumbtacks and spreads them all over the mat for a big pop from the crowd. Willow fights back and sits Skye on the top-rope. She climbs up after her but Skye escapes between the legs of Willow. She looks to power bomb Willow off, but Willow avoids it.

Again we see Skye throw a chair in Willow’s face a second time. She heads up to the top-rope with Willow and Willow hoists her up for a big Avalanche Fisherman’s Bomb off the top-rope onto the pile of thumb tacks. She goes for the cover, but Skye kicks out. Willow sets up a table on the floor.

Nightingale heads to the top-rope and leaps off with a big flip, but lands on the raised knees of Skye. Skye heads out to the floor and reaches under the ring again. She pulls out a big barbed wire board, which she lays across the table on the floor that Willow set up earlier as fans chant “You sick f*ck!”

Skye heads onto the ring apron and grabs Willow. The two fight back-and-forth on the ring apron and then Willow gut-wrenches Skye and hits a sit-out power bomb that puts her through the barbed wire board-covered table on the floor. She covers her in the rubble for the win to retain. That’s how AEW Rampage goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL TBS Women’s Champion: Willow Nightingale