MJF Wins CMLL Light Heavyweight Title In Controversial Fashion At Arena Mexico

AEW star MJF has added another major title to his growing collection, defeating Averno to win the CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Friday night’s show at the historic Arena Mexico.

The hard-fought bout ended in controversial fashion. After targeting Averno’s injured knee, MJF used classic underhanded tactics to secure the win. With the referee distracted, MJF delivered a low blow to the champion before locking in a half Boston crab. Unable to escape, Averno submitted, ending his year-long reign with the prestigious title.

MJF’s championship victory marks the latest escalation in his heated feud with CMLL icon Mistico. Their rivalry reached a boiling point at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, where Mistico defeated MJF via disqualification. Since then, MJF has vowed to take everything Mistico holds dear, and capturing a title in Mistico’s home promotion sends a powerful message.

Following the match, Zandokan Jr. confronted MJF in the ring, setting up the new champion’s first title defense. CMLL has confirmed that MJF will defend the CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship against Zandokan Jr. on August 15.

¡Viernes 15 de Agosto, una fecha que promete hacer historia en la Arena México! MJF, el recién coronado Campeón Mundial Semicompleto del CMLL, aceptó sin titubeos el reto de Zandokan Jr. pic.twitter.com/NVcSImWTg0 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 2, 2025

This international title win continues a red-hot run for MJF. At AEW All In, MJF won the Casino Gauntlet Match, securing a future shot at the AEW World Championship. With major rivalries in both AEW and CMLL, MJF is proving himself as one of the most dangerous and decorated stars in the industry today.