Backstage Update On Hechicero Signing Dual AEW And CMLL Contract

It was previously reported that CMLL star Hechicero has signed a dual contract that will enable him to compete in both AEW and CMLL.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while they cannot confirm the rumor, it seems to be credible.

Mexican reporter Dr. Landru mentioned that the information regarding Hechicero’s dual contract is likely accurate, and he noted that Hechicero is not the only wrestler with a joint contract. Other wrestlers are also reportedly being signed to similar AEW and CMLL contracts.

The report indicates that, following the situation with Stephanie Vaquer signing with WWE, neither AEW nor CMLL wants to risk encountering a similar issue again.

This precaution has led AEW and CMLL to allow wrestlers to sign joint contracts. However, it is not specified which other wrestlers are involved in these dual talent contracts.