WrestleNomics reports that Thursday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 409,000 viewers and a rating of 0.10 in the key 18—to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is up 25.08% from last week’s 327,000 viewers and 25% from last week’s rating of 0.08 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The episode was headlined by Sons Of Texas’ “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes defending the AEW TNT Title against new AEW TNT Champion Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher.