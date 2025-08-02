Samoa Joe Reveals His Famous “Walkaway” Spot Started As A Rib

AEW World Trios Champion and member of The Opps, Samoa Joe, recently appeared on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast.

During the episode, he discussed various topics, including his well-known “Walkaway” or “Nope” spot in his matches.

The signature move involves him casually walking away from an aerial attack by his opponent, and he shared how it initially began as a rib.

Joe said, “It started out as a rib, and then guys started requesting it because they just liked it. I think it gets requested by people more that I won’t actually do it now [laughs]. Everyone has an idea on how to riff on it. It started as a rib, but now I guess it’s a thing.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

