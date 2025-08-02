Backstage News On This Year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Event

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that none of the top NJPW talents will be available for appearances on AEW TV until the tapings on August 20th at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

This is due to the ongoing G1 Climax 35 tournament, which will conclude on August 17th. The report also indicates that the majority of the Forbidden Door card may not be finalized until just before the event.

According to the report, 13,281 tickets have already been sold, suggesting that the event is likely to either sell out or come very close to a sellout by the time Forbidden Door takes place later this month.

WrestleTix notes that The O2 Arena in London, England, has a capacity of approximately 16,160 seats for the event, with 2,879 tickets still available.

This year marks the first time Forbidden Door is held in August; the event was previously conducted in June for its first three years.

Currently, Forbidden Door has several matchups scheduled, including Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Title, Toni Storm vs. Athena for the AEW Women’s World Title, and Hiroshi Tanahashi against an opponent who is yet to be announced.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 will take place on Sunday, August 24th, at The O2 Arena in London, England.