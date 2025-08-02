AEW-ROH Star Announces Social Media Hiatus

ROH World Television Champion Red Velvet has announced that she will be taking a temporary hiatus from social media as she focuses on recovery from an undisclosed injury.

Velvet broke the news via a deeply personal Instagram post on Friday, expressing gratitude to her supporters and emphasizing the importance of giving her healing journey full attention. “Right now, I’m navigating through an injury that’s forced me to pause and truly listen to my body,” she wrote. “The healing I need physically, mentally, and emotionally requires me to step away from social media for a bit.”

Velvet began the message by thanking fans for their love and concern: “To all my amazing fans, supporters, and every single person who’s taken the time to check in on me—thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your love, messages, and energy have meant more than you know.”

While the announcement may concern fans, Velvet was quick to assure them that this is not goodbye—just a step toward something bigger. “This isn’t goodbye, it’s just a necessary moment to reset, rebuild, and return stronger than ever. I’ve always believed that there’s power in the comeback, and trust me… the next chapter is going to be something special.”

She concluded her post with words of encouragement: “I’ll be back when the time is right. Until then, keep spreading love, stay inspired, and never stop believing in the bounce back.”

As of now, no official update has been provided regarding the status of the ROH World Television Championship or whether Velvet will be stripped of the title during her recovery.