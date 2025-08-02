Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 4 Results – August 2, 2025

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Sayaka Kurara (2) defeated Rian (0) via Tokimeki Falcon Arrow (8:05)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Bea Priestley (6) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (0) via Chokehold (4:53)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Natsupoi (4) defeated Tomoka Inaba (2) via Fairy Magic (9:12)

Non Title Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (6) defeated Azusa Inaba (2) via Star Crusher (8:01)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Lady C (2) defeated Yuna Mizumori (0) via C Moon (6:56)

Non Title Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

High Speed Champion Mei Seira (5) vs. Hanan (3) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Rina (6) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora (4) via Crucifix Hold (9:58)

Champion vs. Champion Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (3) vs. Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (3) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point)

Red Stars Standings After Night 4

Block A

1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani & Bea Priestley (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- High Speed Champion Mei Seira (5 Points) (2-0-1)

3rd Place- Hanan (3 Points) (1-1-1)

4th Place- Azusa Inaba & Lady C (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama & Yuna Mizumori (0 Points) (0-2)

Block B

1st Place- Rina (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora & Natsupoi (4 Points) (2-1)

3rd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid & Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (3 Points) (1-1-1)

4th Place- Sayaka Kurara & Tomoka Inaba (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Rian (0 Points) (0-3)