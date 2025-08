Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix Night 1 Results – August 2, 2025 (Evening)

Tag Team Match

Komomo Minami & Nagisa Tachibana defeated Yuka Yamazaki & Shinno via Komo Clutch on Yamazaki (7:22) (Pre Show)

Tag Team Match

Minami Yuuki & Hummingbird defeated Gigaton & Megaton via Back Clutch Hold on Megaton (6:05) (Pre Show)

Star League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Chanyota (4) defeated Kizuna Tanaka (0) via Nagata Lock (6:54)

Dream League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Victoria Yuzuki (4) defeated Chiaki (0) via Victoria Shooting (8:34)

Dream League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Twinstar Champion Maria (2) defeated Kouki Amarei (0) via Modified Arm Breaker (9:39)

Star League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Chika Goto (2) defeated Misa Matsui (0) via La Magistral (9:16)

Non Title Dream League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Marigold World Champion Utami Hayashishita (2) defeated Rea Seto (0) via German Suplex (8:16)

Non Title Star League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

United National Champion Mai Sakurai (2) defeated Nagisa Nozaki (0) via Modified STF (7:02)

Star League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Miku Aono (1) vs. Mirai (3) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point)

Non Title Dream League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Seri Yamaoka (4) defeated Superfly Champion Mayu Iwatani (2) via Eoki Clutch (10:50)

Standings After Night 1 (Evening)

Dream League

1st Place- Victoria Yuzuki & Seri Yamaoka (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- Marigold World Champion Utami Hayashishita, Superfly Champion Mayu Iwatani, Twinstar Champion Maria & Kouki Amarei (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Rea Seto & Chiaki (0 Points) (0-2)

Star League

1st Place- Chanyota (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- Mirai (3 Points) (1-1-1)

3rd Place- United National Champion Mai Sakurai, Nagisa Nozaki, Misa Matsui & Chika Goto (2 Points) (1-1)

4th Place- Miku Aono (1 Point) (0-1-1)

Last Place- Kizuna Tanaka (0 Points) (0-2)