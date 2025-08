Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix Night 1 Results – August 2, 2025 (Afternoon)

8 Woman Tag Team Match

Minami Yuuki, Komomo Minami, Yuka Yamazaki & Shinno defeated Nao Ishikawa, Hummingbird, Nagisa Tachibana & Megaton via Diamond Cutter on Megaton (7:06) (Pre Show)

Dream League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Seri Yamaoka (2) defeated Chiaki (0) via Eoki Clutch (8:42)

Star League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Nagisa Nozaki (2) defeated Kizuna Tanaka (0) via Noir Lancer High (5:00)

Dream League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Kouki Amarei (2) defeated Rea Seto (0) via Jumping Big Boots (5:18)

Star League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Mirai (2) defeated Chika Goto (0) via Happy Ride (9:21)

Star League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Misa Matsui (2) defeated Miku Aono (0) via European Clutch (12:41)

Champion vs. Champion Dream League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Superfly Champion Mayu Iwatani (2) defeated Twinstar Champion Maria (0) via Rolling Cradle (8:23)

Non Title Star League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Chanyota (2) defeated United National Champion Mai Sakurai (0) via Wrist Clutch Blue Thunder Bomb (13:00)

Non Title Dream League Match Of The 2025 Dream Star Grand Prix

Victoria Yuzuki (2) defeated Marigold World Champion Utami Hayashishita (0) via Rolling Arrow (11:13)

Standings After Night 1 (Afternoon)

Dream League

1st Place- Superfly Champion Mayu Iwatani, Kouki Amarei, Victoria Yuzuki & Seri Yamaoka (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Marigold World Champion Utami Hayashishita, Twinstar Champion Maria, Rea Seto & Chiaki (0 Points) (0-1)

Star League

1st Place- Nagisa Nozaki, Misa Matsui, Chanyota & Mirai (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- United National Champion Mai Sakurai, Miku Aono, Chika Goto & Kizuna Tanaka (0 Points) (0-1)