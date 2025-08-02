Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 3 Results – August 1, 2025
Tag Team Match
Kikyo Furusawa & Aya Sakura defeated Akira Kurogane & Ema Maishima via Cherry Blossoms In Full Bloom on Maishima (10:40)
Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Bozilla (3) defeated Yuria Hime (0) via Piledriver (4:15)
Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Suzu Suzuki (4) defeated Momo Kohgo (0) via Tequila Shot (6:51)
Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (2) defeated Rana Yagami (0) via Double Foot Stomp (10:36)
Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Saori Anou (4) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (2) via Pottering (10:03)
Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Momo Watanabe (4) defeated Konami (2) via Peach Sunrise (10:28)
Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Ami Sourei (4) defeated Saya Iida (0) via Like Thunder (12:00)
Cancel Match
Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Aya Sakura (2) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (1) via Forfeit (0:00)
Blue Stars Standings After Night 3
Block A
1st Place- Saori Anou & Ami Sourei (4 Points) (2-0)
2nd Place- Bozilla (3 Points) (1-0-1)
3rd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki & Aya Sakura (2 Points) (1-1)
4th Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (1 Point) (0-1-1)
Last Place- Yuri Hime & Saya Iida (0 Points) (0-2)
Block B
1st Place- Momo Watanabe & Suzu Suzuki (4 Points) (2-0)
2nd Place- IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee & Konami (2 Points) (1-1) & New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (2 Points) (1-0)
Last Place- Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (0 Points) (0-1) & Rana Yagami & Momo Kohgo (0 Points) (0-2)