Stampede Wrestling Alumnus Gerry Morrow Passes Away At 75

According to Dave Meltzer, Gerry Morrow, whose real name was Gerard Etifier, passed away on Monday at the age of 75. Morrow was a prominent figure in Stampede Wrestling during the 1970s and 1980s.

He began his professional wrestling career in 1971 and worked for the International Wrestling Enterprise (IWE) in Japan until 1980. Morrow joined Stampede Wrestling in 1975, where he continued to work until the company closed down in 1990. Throughout his career, he also performed for various other promotions, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), NWA All-Star Wrestling, and the World Wrestling Council (WWC), among others.

Morrow had two matches in WWE. The first took place at a WWF/Stampede co-produced show in May 1984, where he faced Ben Bassarab. His second match was at an International Wrestling/WWF event in May 1986, where he lost to Steve Strong. Morrow’s wrestling career began to wind down in the late 1990s, with his final match occurring in January 2002 for No Holds Barred in Winnipeg.

Throughout his career, Morrow was a champion seven times, holding titles such as the Stampede International Tag Team Championship, the WWC Tag Team Championship, two reigns with the IWA Tag Team Championship, and the WFWA Canadian Heavyweight Championship.

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Gerry Morrow.

I haven't seen this, but got word that Gerard Etifier aka Champagne Jerry Morrow, passed away at the age of 75 on Monday. Major name in Canada, particularly Stampede Wrestling. Everyone will tell you he was a super underrated great worker. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 31, 2025