War Raiders Set To Compete At Bloodsport XIV During SummerSlam Weekend

In a crossover announcement, MMA legend Josh Barnett has confirmed that WWE Superstars The War Raiders, Erik and Ivar, will compete at Bloodsport XIV on Saturday, August 2, during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

Barnett made the announcement on social media with a chilling message that sets the tone for the War Raiders’ brutal debut:

“WAR is coming to Bloodsport

Ivar

Erik

The War Raiders are looking to conquer new ground… or die trying.

The War Raiders are coming to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport.”

While their opponents have yet to be revealed, the inclusion of Erik and Ivar brings a unique blend of WWE-style brawling and legitimate physicality to the Bloodsport ring, a promotion known for its no-ropes, knockout-or-submission-only format.

The appearance of WWE-contracted talent at an independent-style shoot-wrestling event like Bloodsport is a continued sign of WWE’s evolving collaborative approach under Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s leadership. The War Raiders, who originally made their names as War Machine in promotions like NJPW and ROH, are no strangers to stiff, high-impact environments.

This will mark their first time stepping back into that style since joining WWE, and fans are buzzing about the potential dream matchups and brutal fights ahead.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full card updates, opponent announcements, and live coverage of Bloodsport XIV during SummerSlam weekend.