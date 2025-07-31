Josh Barnett Reveals Scrapped Bloodsport Match With Goldberg

MMA legend Josh Barnett appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including how the original main event of last year’s Bloodsport Bushido would have featured him facing WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Barnett said, “When we did Bloodsport Bushido in Japan, the main event was me vs. Jon Moxley. In the creation of the event, the original main event was going to be me vs. Bill Goldberg. Me and Bill came to an agreement about it and we were trying to make it happen, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t something we could put together. We agreed on pretty much all the necessary items. He’s a very important man with a lot of obligations and contracts and all sorts of stuff. Unfortunately, we couldn’t make that match happen.”

On if he would still like to have the match:

“I don’t know. Anytime Bill decides that is something he wants to do, I’m there. He’s had an incredible career. Very lengthy, very storied. It would depend on him.”

