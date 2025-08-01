Koshiro Asakura Suffers Torn ACL & Meniscus Injury, Out For One Year

Big Japan Pro Wrestling (BJPW) has announced that Koshiro Asakura is currently out of in-ring action due to a torn ACL and a meniscus injury he sustained during their show on July 27th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Asakura will be sidelined for approximately one year.

You can check out the full announcement below:

“Update on Koshiro Asakura After a knee injury sustained during #bjw Korakuen Hall event on July 27th, Asakura is going to be out of action for approximately 1 year. We wish him quick recovery!”

The company retweeted a post from Asakura about his diagnosis of an ACL tear and meniscus damage.