Backstage Latest on WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event

New information has come to light on the upcoming WWE Day 1 premium live event, which will take place in January 2023, as well as what the event’s potential future may include.

On January 1, 2022, the very first Day 1 event was held, and it has been widely believed that the event will be returning in 2023, and that it is going to become a tradition that is carried out each year.

Dave Melter gave an explanation for why tickets for the event did not go on sale in September as was originally scheduled during the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio:

“They had discussed changing the date. I don’t think they will. I was told a couple of weeks ago that if they do make a change, the change would have been announced on Friday. Friday came and went, there was no announcement. So I presume it’s on, and the tickets will be on sale soon. It still might be changed, but I don’t know.

“The problem is every day that they could change it to, they’ve already got shows booked. Of course they could cancel those shows, but I have not heard of them not selling tickets in those other things, and I think they would freeze ticket sales of one of the other shows if they were going to cancel.

“The idea of the pay-per-view is January 1. They want to make it an annual tradition in Atlanta, and January 1 is a Saturday I believe this year (it’s actually a Sunday). I guess New Year’s Day is a holiday either way, if it’s on a Thursday that’s fine too, but they want the January 1 evening tradition to become a wrestling holiday tradition.

“I presume it will keep going. But yes, there was discussion of the date (changing), and that’s probably why they’ve delayed ticket sales.”

The next WWE premium live event will be Crown Jewel, which will take place on November 5 and be broadcast live from Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul on this show.

UPDATE: 2023 WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event Canceled, Not Being Rebranded

