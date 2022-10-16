2023 WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event Canceled, Not Being Rebranded

It has been revealed that WWE’s planned 2023 edition of the Day 1 premium live event will not go on after all. The event has been canceled.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, WWE will not be holding the event. There will not be a premium live event between Survivor Series on November 26 and the Royal Rumble on January 28 2023, but this is subject to change. The initial idea was to make Day 1 an annual event on January 1 and not hold a PLE in December.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the January 1 date for Day 1 hadn’t been finalized. Tickets were supposed to have gone on sale September 23.

This past January saw the inaugural Day 1 event, which was broadcast live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. In the main event, Brock Lesnar defeated Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens in a Fatal-Five Way battle to win the new WWE Champion. He was scheduled to compete against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, but the match was nixed as Reigns tested positive for COVID-19.

Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan on the card, and the Usos retained their tag team belts over The New Day.

The next WWE premium live event will be Crown Jewel, which will take place on November 5 and be broadcast live from Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul on this show.