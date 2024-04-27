Dominik Mysterio Denies Reports That He Needs Surgery

Rey Mysterio’s son was seen on Monday’s WWE RAW with his arm in a sling. He was supposed to team up with JD McDonagh against Andrade and Ricochet, but was replaced by Santos Escobar during the match. The babyfaces eventually won the fight.

His arm was in a sling, prompting speculation about the severity of the injury. In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Mysterio is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery, which is most commonly associated with baseball pitchers.

This is an elbow operation to repair the ulnar collateral ligament. WWE intends to keep him on television while he recovers. It was thought to have happened during a match against Andrade on April 15th and was described as a freak accident.

Meltzer wrote, “He will be undergoing Tommy John surgery on his elbow which for a baseball pitcher means at least nine months out. Since he doesn’t have to throw pitches hard, his recovery time would probably be a little shorter. As of right now, the plan would be to keep him as a television character while recovering. He was off the European tour and had his arm in a sling at Raw.”

Mysterio has denied this report, writing on Twitter/X, “No surgery for this guy…”