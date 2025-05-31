Former WWE Writer Believes The Wyatt Sicks Don’t Need Titles To Get Over

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling With Freddie.” During the episode, he covered various topics, including the idea that WWE doesn’t need to place titles on the Wyatt Six for them to become popular; they can achieve that success through other means.

Prinze Jr. said, “I don’t know if tag teams is the way to get the Wyatt Sicks over, because I don’t know enough people to care about tag team wrestling. So I don’t know how big the stakes are going to be, whereas I think there’s a better way to get them over on the mic and have them isolate targets. It doesn’t necessarily have to be for tag team titles. I don’t think the Wyatt Sicks should ever hold titles or belts. They should hold on to chaos. They should hold on to being different. It’s a stable of six unicorns … and now, they’re going to have Alexa Bliss as well who can be a great mouthpiece for them. So I just feel like that might be the better way to get them over is on the mic and then identifying targets through Alexa Bliss. Then Uncle Howdy, or Bo [Dallas] can say some of his stuff as well.”

