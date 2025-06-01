Ric Flair Issues Follow-Up Statement On Controversial Jim Ross Post

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently shared the news that he was diagnosed with colon cancer, but also confirmed that his surgery was successful and that he is currently in rehabilitation.

Over the weekend, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sparked controversy on Twitter/X when he posted a message directed at JR:

“Jim Ross Will Always Be Jim Ross, Seeking Attention. Focus On Your Recovery @JRsBBQ!”

The post quickly went viral and drew backlash, prompting Flair to delete it and later claim he was “joking.”

On Sunday, Flair followed up with a formal statement to clear the air and pay tribute to JR’s legacy:

“I just made it clear to the world in an article coming out on Sports Illustrated by Justin Barrasso that Jim Ross is on my Mount Rushmore, along with Gordon Solie, Gene Okerlund, and Jerry Lawler. That’s high praise because it was very difficult for me to leave out Tony Schiavone.”

Flair continued, praising Ross’ iconic WWE commentary partnership with Jerry Lawler:

“Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler were the greatest tandem ever! Nobody should be upset because two people have a difference of opinion. It happens in life! I lost a son; he lost a beautiful wife. We have a lot in common. We were both considered the best at what we do. Let’s leave it at that, and all the haters can focus on someone else now.”

As JR continues his recovery, fans and peers across the wrestling world have rallied behind him with messages of support.

