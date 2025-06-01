Backstage Reaction To R Truth’s WWE Release, Superstars Pay Tribute

In a move that has stunned both fans and talent alike, R-Truth (real name Ron Killings) announced over the weekend that he has officially been released from WWE. The news sparked a wave of disbelief and emotion from within the company.

“There is a lot of shock and disbelief within the WWE roster,” Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported, underscoring just how beloved the veteran entertainer is among his peers.

Several WWE Superstars and personalities quickly took to social media to pay tribute to the timeless performer, reflecting on his legendary career, unparalleled humor, and positive presence backstage.

Kevin Owens:

“I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list.

An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he encounters… His kindness, humility and infectious good nature makes him one of the most beloved people I’ve met in this industry and the void that his absence will leave in our locker room is immeasurable. I love you, dude.”

Big E:

“No one made me laugh backstage more than Ron. I’ve known this man for 13 years. He treated me like a brother from the very first day. Never saw him in a bad mood. A man who spread kindness and joy every chance he could.”

Rhea Ripley:

“In all seriousness, this is literally so heartbreaking… Thank you Truth. 🖤”

Carmelo Hayes:

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for the business, the doors you opened and being a real OG to the whole locker room. Taught me a lot about the game and how to navigate this business. Ron Killings is timeless! 🙏🏾✊🏾”

“Road Dogg” Brian James:

“I am heartbroken. It’s the nature of the beast; the part of business that no one likes but the bean counters. I love Ron the Truth Killings and I don’t care who knows it. WHAT A RUN!”

Cathy Kelley:

“One of my favorite and most supportive people I’ve ever gotten to work with. Gonna miss you so much, Truthy. 😩”

R-Truth, a multiple-time 24/7 Champion, former United States and Tag Team Champion, and a consistent highlight of WWE programming for over two decades, is widely regarded as one of the most naturally gifted comedic performers in wrestling history. Beyond his in-ring work, his backstage presence was cherished by peers young and old.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Ron “R-Truth” Killings’ next chapter and the future of one of wrestling’s most beloved personalities.