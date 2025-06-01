Several Wrestlers Share Their Reactions To Unexpected WWE Release Of R-Truth

Reactions to the shocking news regarding R-Truth’s unexpected WWE release are starting to come in.

Featured below are reaction posts on X to the news of R-Truth being released by WWE, something the longtime WWE veteran confirmed himself via social media today.

I love @RonKillings It’s guaranteed joy when he’s a part of a segment.. He’s also my dad’s favorite WWE Superstar of all time. The McAfees are bummed aht but we all know R Truth will continue to bless the world with his BIG ass brain 🗣🗣 THANK YOU TRUTH pic.twitter.com/ZswYMvQIzi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 1, 2025

I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list. An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he… — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 1, 2025

In all seriousness, this is literally so heartbreaking… Thank you Truth 🖤 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 1, 2025

Thank you for everything you’ve done for the business, the doors you opened and being a real OG to the whole locker room. Taught me a lot about the game and how to navigate this business. Ron Killings is timeless! 🙏🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/SIrS3UzDQu pic.twitter.com/FQU2yWT0kx — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) June 1, 2025

No one made me laugh backstage more than Ron. I’ve known this man for 13 years. He treated me like a brother from the very first day. Never saw him in a bad mood. A man who spread kindness and joy every chance he could. https://t.co/YBO8gaGEfN — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 1, 2025

You're an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc! — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 1, 2025

Noooooooo we never got do our tik toks 😢 https://t.co/XVpOlEGZSk — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) June 1, 2025

Mind blowing! A true company guy and amazing person! Thank you for everything in and out of the ring my friend. https://t.co/92iR0Xifnt — Tom (@TomPestock) June 1, 2025

I love R-Truth so much! Nobody’s presence on TV made me smile, or laugh more than his. — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) June 1, 2025

You’re the best! Hope we can run it back bro ❤️ — DONOVAN DIJAK (@DijakFYE) June 1, 2025

When the contract is up, let @RonKillings give the universe a proper goodbye. @WWE — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) June 1, 2025