Carlito Confirms He’s Done With WWE In Two Weeks

Carlito has broken his silence regarding his WWE status.

As noted, it was reported by PWInsider.com on Sunday that The Judgment Day member, who just won the WWC Puerto Rican Championship on Saturday night, will be parting ways with WWE when his current deal with the company is up, similar to the R-Truth situation.

In an update, Carlito has surfaced via social media to sound off on the situation.

“My contract is up in [two] weeks,” Carlito wrote. “It will not be renewed.”

“On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the [money] they paid me for apparently ‘stealing money’ from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I pay them back the money,” he joked, adding a blush-face emoji.

“All jokes aside, gracias WWE [and] especially the WWE universe. Los quiero mucho! PS…I’ll reappear again in another 13 [years]. Dios me los bendiga!”