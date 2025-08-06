Update On Austin Theory’s WWE Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, the future of Austin Theory in WWE has taken a turn, as the former United States Champion has been removed from the company’s internal active roster.

The move comes shortly after Theory was written off television with an undisclosed injury, which also served as the storyline catalyst for the breakup of his tag team with Grayson Waller, known collectively as “A-Town Down Under.”

PWInsider first reported that Theory is no longer listed among WWE’s active performers internally. While WWE confirmed Theory’s injury during broadcasts in storylines, no details have been publicly released regarding the extent or type of injury sustained.

Shortly after, Fightful Select provided an additional update, stating that Theory is now formally listed on WWE’s injured list, joining names such as Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov. This supports the belief that Theory’s absence may be part of a longer recovery period rather than any immediate creative or contractual exit.

Despite online speculation about a potential WWE release, there is currently no indication or confirmation that Theory has parted ways with WWE. At this time, all reports point to an injury-related hiatus, with Theory still signed to the company.

Theory’s injury update comes just weeks after the on-screen breakup of A-Town Down Under. On the July 21 episode of Raw, Waller officially ended the team in a backstage segment, citing Theory’s injury. He later mocked his former partner on social media, referencing the time he “saved Theory’s career” following his WrestleMania 39 feud with John Cena.

While the duo had captured the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40 in a Six-Pack Ladder Match, signs of friction had been brewing for months. The team frequently argued and cost each other matches, making their split inevitable.

Theory’s most recent televised match occurred during the July 14 taping of WWE Main Event, where he lost to El Grande Americano. He has not appeared on WWE programming since.

With his removal from the active roster and a spot on the injured list, Theory’s return timetable remains unclear. As for Grayson Waller, he is expected to continue on Raw as a solo act, bringing an end to the brief but memorable run of their tag team.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Austin Theory in WWE.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on his recovery, return plans, and more WWE news.