Austin Theory Removed From WWE Internal Roster Amid Injury Concerns

The future of Austin Theory in WWE has taken a turn, as the former United States Champion has been removed from the company’s internal active roster.

The move comes shortly after Theory was written off television with an undisclosed injury, an angle that also served as the catalyst for the breakup of his tag team with Grayson Waller, “A-Town Down Under.”

PWInsider confirmed that Theory’s name is no longer present on WWE’s internal list of active talent. While WWE has acknowledged Theory’s injury on-screen, the exact nature and severity remain unknown. Being pulled from the internal roster typically suggests a significant absence, or in some cases, a potential shift in contractual or creative status. As of now, no official statement has been released regarding Theory’s long-term future with the company.

In a further update, Fightful Select has reported that Theory is now officially listed on WWE’s injured list, alongside talents like Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov, reinforcing the expectation of a longer recovery period.

Theory’s injury and roster removal come in the immediate aftermath of the dissolution of “A-Town Down Under.” On the July 21 episode of WWE Raw, Waller announced backstage that the team was over, citing Theory’s injury. Waller later doubled down on social media, taunting his former partner and claiming he had “saved Theory’s career” following his infamous burial by John Cena in a scathing promo during the WrestleMania 39 build.

Despite internal tensions and frequent in-ring miscommunication, the team found success earlier this year, capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40 in a chaotic Six-Pack Ladder Match. However, arguments and costly missteps plagued the partnership for months, foreshadowing the inevitable split.

Theory’s last televised match took place on the July 14 taping of WWE Main Event, where he was defeated by El Grande Americano. Since then, he has not appeared on WWE programming, and his absence now appears to be more than a short-term break.

With Theory sidelined and officially off the active roster, his return to WWE TV remains unclear. Meanwhile, Grayson Waller is expected to continue building his momentum as a singles competitor on Monday Night Raw, signaling the official end of their championship-winning alliance.

Stay with PWMania.com for the latest updates on Austin Theory, his recovery status, and what’s next for the A-Town star.