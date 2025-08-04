The fallout from “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE Raw is live at 8/7c on Netflix from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this evening with the post-WWE SummerSlam 2025 episode of the show.

On tap for tonight’s show are appearances by new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions from SmackDown Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, as well as Rusev vs. Sheamus II and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, August 4, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – AUGUST 4, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque gets things started as always is the case before every WWE televised broadcast. We then shoot directly into an extended recap video package looking back at key matches and moments from the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event over the weekend.

Seth Rollins & Company Kick Off This Week’s Show

We settle inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and as Michael Cole and Corey Graves are welcoming us to the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw, we hear “BURN IT DOWN!” With that said, the crowd goes wild as new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, “The Oracle” Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed emerge.

After the group rumored to soon be named “The Vision” finish settling in the ring, we hear a loud “CM Punk” chant break out from the crowd inside Barclays Center. As it does, we hear Paul Heyman begin by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen …”

The crowd boos him. Heyman continues, “My name is Paul Heyman, and let’s be clear about the evidence that is before you. I am the G.O.A.T. I’m not just the Greatest of All Time; I am your humble Oracle. Humbled by the fact that I stand here tonight in the presence of the future of WWE, the Big Dog who patrols our yard, Bron Breakker.”

“The Oracle” then turns to “Big” Bronson Reed and says, “Humbled by the fact that I stand here tonight in the same ring as the Tribal Thief, the owner of the Shoe-la Fala, ‘Big’ Bronson Reed.” Reed flashes a big ear-to-ear grin after the glazing from the former “Wiseman.”

Paul Heyman then continues, “Now, at this point, I would be introducing you to the champ, ‘The OTC’ Roman Reigns.” An “OTC” chant picks up. Heyman says, “But Roman Reigns hasn’t been champion for a year and a half now, has he? I would be standing here and introducing you to the champion of the world, the Best in the World, CM Punk.”

Heyman continued, “But CM Punk wasn’t champion long enough for them to put his side plates on the title belt. Oh, you all were part of it on Saturday night. Not only did CM Punk have one of the greatest title matches in history with Gunther, but there he was, thanking you for chanting his name, bringing him back to WWE after a decade.”

Heyman says, “And CM Punk thought he would be married to that title forever, but he wasn’t because not only did Seth Rollins crash the wedding, he stole the honeymoon with the title, and she was good. It’s time to do this properly: Ladies and gentlemen, the reigning, defending, undisputed Heavyweight Champion: Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins!”

Rollins then gets his turn on the microphone next. He begins by saying, “Shame on you.” The crowd boos. “Shame on every single one of you who turned your back on me after I won the Main Event of WrestleMania. Shame on every single one of you who for months taunted me with chants of ‘CM Punk.'”

Rollins continues, “Shame on every single one of you who, for months, have taunted me with chants of ‘OTC.’ Here’s a lesson: never, ever doubt Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins again!” Rollins says Reigns isn’t champion. Punk isn’t either. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is.

Rollins asks if Roman Reigns is the World Heavyweight Champion. No. Is CM Punk the World Heavyweight Champion? No. Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins says everyone thinks they’re so smart, but he reminds everyone that he always has a “Plan B.” This Plan B was top secret. He told two people in the entire world.

One, his beautiful, incredible Intercontinental Champion of a wife. The other is his Oracle. Together, they achieved what they set out to achieve. They have absolute power. Rollins holds up the title. There is nobody who can stop them. “This is the past, the present, and the future. This is the way forward. This is The Vision.”

LA Knight Confronts Seth Rollins And “The Vision”

As soon as he finishes dropping the tagline and name for his new faction, The Vision, we hear the familiar sounds of LA Knight’s theme music. The Brooklyn crowd loses their minds as “The Mega Star” makes his way down to the ring to confront Seth Rollins and company.