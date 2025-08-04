WWE Planning To Expand Two-Night Format To Major PLEs After SummerSlam Success

Hot off the heels of the historic first-ever two-night SummerSlam, WWE and parent company TKO Group Holdings are reportedly exploring plans to extend the dual-night format to other major premium live events in the coming years.

According to a report from Andrew Baydala, internal discussions within WWE and TKO have “intensified” following the commercial and fan reception success of the expanded SummerSlam weekend. The back-to-back nights delivered strong revenue figures, packed crowds, and fan-friendly scheduling, starting earlier and ending earlier each night.

The feedback, both internal and external, has been overwhelmingly positive, with the format reportedly “resonating well” with WWE audiences and stakeholders alike.

As a result of the successful test run, WWE is now laying the groundwork to apply the two-night model to additional marquee events. Per the report, Survivor Series 2026 and Royal Rumble 2027 are currently at the top of the list for the format shift. Money in the Bank is also said to be under serious consideration.

These plans signal a larger strategic move to create multiple “destination weekends” throughout the WWE calendar, mirroring the transformation of WrestleMania into a multi-day spectacle in recent years.

The reported expansion echoes sentiments previously expressed by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who has been a vocal proponent of the two-night format.

Following the success of #SummerSlam in New Jersey this past weekend, the discussion of hosting more two-night events has intensified within WWE/TKO. With an earlier start/finish time, impressive revenue, and attendance numbers, it’s clear that the two-night format resonated well… pic.twitter.com/LqAqu52gPe — Andrew Baydala (@AndrewBaydala) August 4, 2025

Levesque has emphasized that breaking major events into two shows not only enhances fan experience but allows more talent to shine and ensures better pacing and crowd energy.

With the global fanbase expanding and TKO focused on maximizing event profitability, the move toward more dual-night PLEs appears to be part of a broader vision for WWE’s future. If implemented, the change would significantly alter the structure and build of WWE’s most iconic events—possibly reshaping the premium live event landscape for years to come.

