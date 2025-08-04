Backstage Concerns Arise As WWE Films For ‘Unreal’ Season 2

Just days after the WWE: Unreal docuseries debuted on Netflix, it appears that production is already underway for a potential second season.

According to a new report, cameras were rolling during one of the most shocking moments of SummerSlam weekend, though not everyone in the locker room is thrilled about it.

Fightful Select reports that series director Chris Weaver was seen in WWE’s Gorilla Position filming during Seth Rollins’ surprise Money in the Bank cash-in on Saturday night. The footage is expected to be featured in a future batch of episodes, despite no official announcement yet regarding a Season 2 renewal from Netflix.

The moment saw Rollins capitalize on a stunned CM Punk to capture the World Heavyweight Championship—an angle that has quickly become one of the most talked-about developments in recent WWE history.

While the presence of cameras adds cinematic flair to WWE’s storytelling, not all Superstars are comfortable with the level of behind-the-scenes access being granted. The Fightful report notes that some talent expressed discomfort over the filming of Gorilla Position, traditionally considered a sacred and emotionally charged space for performers preparing to go through the curtain.

There are also concerns regarding transparency and compensation. Some featured talent were reportedly unaware they were being filmed specifically for the docuseries, and those who did appear on-camera were not given additional compensation for their involvement.

If confirmed, the SummerSlam footage could serve as a major focal point for WWE: Unreal moving forward, particularly the emotional aftermath of Rollins’ title win and Punk’s shocking defeat. Both men are slated to appear live on tonight’s Monday Night RAW, where the fallout from the championship cash-in is expected to dominate the show.

Whether welcomed or not, the cameras are rolling—and WWE: Unreal appears poised to deliver another intimate look at the chaos and drama that fuels the WWE machine.

