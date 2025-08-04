Janel Grant’s Legal Team Issues Statement Following Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

The stunning return of Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam has ignited controversy outside the ring, as legal representatives for former WWE employee Janel Grant have released a pointed statement in response to the company’s decision to bring “The Beast” back to television.

In a statement issued Monday, a spokesperson for Grant’s legal team criticized WWE’s move to reintroduce Lesnar, suggesting that the company is actively attempting to “ignore serious allegations” tied to ongoing legal proceedings.

“For far too long, abuse was allowed to thrive under WWE’s leadership. Instead of righting this wrong, WWE has done nothing to ensure those responsible are held accountable,” the statement reads.

“This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire. We look forward to the full set of facts, including those about Mr. Lesnar, coming out in a court of law where they belong. In the meantime, we refer you back to Janel Grant’s updated complaint, which outlines, in detail, the abuse she endured by McMahon and others while employed at WWE.”

Lesnar had not appeared on WWE programming since SummerSlam 2023. He was named in an amended lawsuit filed earlier this year by Janel Grant against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the company. The suit alleges that McMahon attempted to use Grant as a “sexual pawn” to secure Lesnar’s re-signing with WWE in 2021.

Notably, Lesnar is not a defendant in the lawsuit and has not been accused of any personal misconduct. However, his inclusion in the complaint as part of the broader allegations has made his return a focal point of legal and media scrutiny.

Lesnar’s comeback at SummerSlam—where he ambushed John Cena in a shocking post-main-event attack—drew praise from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque during the post-show broadcast.

“It’s incredible to have him back,” Triple H said. “He changes the dynamic of everything.”

According to reports, Lesnar is now slated to begin a high-profile program with Cena, potentially kicking off this Friday on SmackDown.

As the legal case develops and Lesnar resumes his on-screen role, WWE finds itself once again navigating the tension between creative direction and public accountability. The reaction from Grant’s legal team serves as a reminder that the lawsuit remains active and under close public observation.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all updates on Brock Lesnar, the Janel Grant lawsuit, and the ongoing fallout from SummerSlam.