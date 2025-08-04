Report: New Feud Set To Begin On Tonight’s WWE RAW

A blockbuster new rivalry between two of WWE’s most decorated women’s division icons is reportedly set to kick off on tonight’s Monday Night RAW.

According to a new report, Becky Lynch and the returning Nikki Bella are expected to begin a high-profile feud that could reshape the women’s division landscape in the post-SummerSlam era.

As first reported by Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, WWE plans to initiate a new program between “The Man” Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella during tonight’s episode of RAW, the first live show following this past weekend’s monumental two-night SummerSlam premium live event.

Lynch and Bella head into this potential feud on vastly different trajectories following SummerSlam. On Night Two of the event, Becky Lynch suffered a tough loss, dropping the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship to her former protégé, Lyra Valkyria, in a passing-of-the-torch moment that stunned the WWE Universe.

Nikki Bella, while not competing at SummerSlam, has been making headlines with her recent return to RAW. Aligning herself with international standout Stephanie Vaquer, Bella has slowly been re-establishing her presence in the women’s division. A marquee rivalry with Becky Lynch marks the most significant step yet in her comeback journey.

The potential Lynch-Bella feud adds yet another layer of intrigue to what’s shaping up to be a must-see edition of RAW. The show is already stacked with major fallout from SummerSlam, including live appearances from the new World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and the man he cashed in on, CM Punk.

If reports hold true, tonight’s RAW could mark the beginning of a generational showdown between two of the most influential women in WWE history, setting the stage for a headline-worthy clash in the weeks ahead.

Stay locked in to PWMania.com for real-time coverage, backstage news, and all breaking developments from tonight’s WWE RAW.