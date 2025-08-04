Cody Rhodes Responds To Heel Turn Speculation, Using Dusty’s Voice In Entrance

Following his emotional Undisputed WWE Championship victory over John Cena in the Street Fight main event of SummerSlam Night Two, Cody Rhodes addressed the media and fans during the SummerSlam post-show.

In his remarks, Cody responded to speculation that he was on the verge of turning heel and also shared a heartfelt explanation of his father Dusty Rhodes’ voice being included in his entrance.

In recent weeks, many fans and analysts speculated that Rhodes might shift to a darker, more aggressive persona heading into his long-awaited showdown with Cena. However, Cody shut down those rumors with clarity and passion. “I’ll be a little bit inside in this statement. I mean it with the utmost respect. A lot of people have thought about maybe I changed my attitude a little bit. Maybe I’d take a different direction. I’m going to tell you it goes against everything in my body to do that.”

Cody made it clear that he remains committed to the values and identity that carried him through his WWE journey—values that were forged in legacy, hard work, and heart.

Another emotional moment from the main event was the use of Dusty Rhodes’ voice during Cody’s entrance, which brought fans and commentators alike to tears.

Cody explained how the creative team, including Triple H and Brian Fadem, worked with him to incorporate one of Dusty’s most iconic quotes. “You’ve got a really wonderful — Brian Fadem in the truck and you’ve got Triple H and I had an idea of maybe some words that could describe the journey of a champion, the words of somebody describing the chase… Hey, the words they used were his words and ‘the view never changes’ is my favorite thing he ever said because it’s so accurate.”

Cody continued: “No matter what you do here, it is so hard to climb and to put that view in a different perspective and to try and lead like he suggested. I can’t have him here with me, but in a moment like that, I can feel him with me and that’s a blessing. I’m lucky to have that, and it’s like he came down to the ring with me in a way.”

Cody Rhodes’ win over John Cena closes a massive chapter in what has already been a historic year for “The American Nightmare.” With rumors of heel turns, legacy moments, and high-stakes drama all converging in the main event, Cody stood tall not just as champion, but as the heart and soul of modern WWE.

