Cody Rhodes becomes new Undisputed WWE Champion at SummerSlam

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes has finally done it, and in the most brutal way possible.

In an emotionally charged, physically punishing Street Fight, Rhodes defeated John Cena in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion, in front of a thunderous crowd at MetLife Stadium.

The match was a rematch of their epic WrestleMania 41 showdown, this time with raised stakes and no rules. Before the entrances even began, WWE set the tone with a powerful pre-match package. Then, in a heart-tugging moment, the voice of the late “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes played throughout the arena, offering words of love and pride to his son.

Cody’s arrival, complete with signature helmet and a black-and-white entrance homage posted hours earlier, was met with overwhelming fan support. John Cena, defending his championship in full babyface mode, made his entrance in classic style — mixing his current dark persona with the colorful flair that’s made him a generational icon.

What followed was a knock-down, drag-out war.

From steel steps and chairs to moonsaults and piledrivers, Cena and Rhodes battered each other in a match that defied expectations. Cena channeled ruthless aggression — mocking Tyrese Haliburton at ringside and wielding his crutch like a weapon. Rhodes responded with raw emotion, unleashing Cody Cutters, Disaster Kicks, and a piledriver that sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe.

Cena nearly had it won multiple times — including hitting an Avalanche Attitude Adjustment through the announce table and locking in a relentless STF. But Rhodes refused to quit, showing the resilience and grit that’s defined his journey.

The finish came in a poetic moment. With both men struggling to their feet after going through a table in the center of the ring, Rhodes caught a groggy Cena, stood behind him, and gave him a respectful salute — Cena’s own trademark gesture.

Then, Cross Rhodes. 1-2-3. History.

Rhodes stood tall, finally claiming the title that had eluded him. He is now the Undisputed WWE Champion — a reign not just for himself, but for the Rhodes legacy.

With this win, Cody Rhodes cements himself as the top champion in WWE. Click here for complete SummerSlam Sunday results.

