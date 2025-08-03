Brock Lesnar Makes Shocking WWE Return At SummerSlam, Lays Out John Cena

Just when the WWE Universe thought the fireworks were over, Brock Lesnar made his thunderous return in a shocking post-main event moment to close out Night Two of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

After a brutal, emotional Street Fight between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, which saw Rhodes finally capture the Undisputed WWE Championship, all seemed set for a feel-good ending. Cody and Cena shared a heartfelt embrace in the center of the ring, with Rhodes visibly overcome with emotion as Cena whispered words of respect to the new champion.

Rhodes exited the ring to a roaring ovation, holding the championship high as Cena remained behind to soak in a potential farewell. The crowd, sensing a historic moment, broke into loud chants of “Thank you Cena!” The 17-time world champion responded in kind, mouthing “No, thank you” to the crowd before kneeling down and kissing the WWE ring canvas.

Then… the Beast came home.

The arena exploded as the unmistakable beat of Brock Lesnar’s entrance theme blared through MetLife Stadium. Fans erupted in disbelief while Michael Cole screamed, “It’s The Beast! It’s Brock Lesnar!” — a moment that instantly shifted the tone from nostalgia to chaos.

Lesnar stood at the top of the stage for a moment, soaking in the stunned reaction before making a slow, menacing walk to the ring. His eyes never left Cena.

As soon as he entered the ring, the brawl was on.

Cena, exhausted and wounded from the Street Fight, attempted to hold his ground, but the former UFC and WWE World Champion made quick work of him. Lesnar leveled Cena and stood tall, reminding everyone exactly who he is, and sending shockwaves through the WWE landscape.

With his brutal post-match assault, Lesnar may have lit the fuse for one final battle between the two stars.

Whatever the answers may be, SummerSlam 2025 ended with The Beast Incarnate standing tall, and WWE fans buzzing. Click here for complete SummerSlam Sunday results.