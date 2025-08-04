Triple H Reacts To Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return: “Incredible To Have Him Back”

The Beast is back. In one of the most shocking moments of the weekend, Brock Lesnar made his long-awaited return to WWE at the conclusion of SummerSlam Night Two, attacking John Cena with a devastating F5 in his first appearance since SummerSlam 2023.

After Cody Rhodes defeated Cena in a brutal Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight to regain the title, fans expected a respectful send-off for the 17-time World Champion. Instead, the crowd erupted in disbelief as Lesnar’s music hit and the former WWE and UFC Champion stormed the ring.

Without a word, Lesnar hoisted Cena onto his shoulders and delivered a thunderous F5, standing tall over his former rival as the show went off the air, immediately igniting speculation about Cena’s retirement plans and Lesnar’s next move.

Speaking at the SummerSlam post-show media scrum, Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed Lesnar’s shocking return and the impact of his presence. “My reaction was exactly what I thought it was going to be—if there had been a roof on this place, it wouldn’t be there anymore,” Triple H said. “The dynamic in the room changes when The Beast is here. Seeing Brock Lesnar comeback… anything you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic. It makes it so unpredictable. Incredible to have him back.”

Triple H also hinted that Lesnar may have been one of the opponents Cena personally requested to face before hanging up his boots.

With Lesnar’s return now official, questions abound. Will he step back into the title picture? Is this the beginning of a final showdown with John Cena? And what role will Lesnar play on the road to Survivor Series and beyond?

