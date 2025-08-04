Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Legal Clearance & Media Blackout

Brock Lesnar’s shocking return at WWE SummerSlam sent shockwaves through the wrestling world—and now, new details have emerged regarding the timeline and secrecy surrounding “The Beast Incarnate’s” comeback.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Lesnar was officially cleared by WWE’s legal department approximately four weeks prior to his surprise appearance.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated: “Four weeks ago, WWE Legal cleared him (Brock Lesnar).”

Meltzer speculated that the clearance likely stems from WWE’s legal team gaining confidence in the direction of the Janel Grant lawsuit, either believing the case will move to arbitration or that a settlement is near. This would reduce Lesnar’s legal risk exposure, paving the way for his return.

In a related revelation, Meltzer confirmed that WWE’s decision to cancel its customary SummerSlam weekend press conferences was directly linked to the surprise return of Lesnar. “I can tell you also factually that the reason they didn’t do the press conferences was because of this angle,” Meltzer noted.

WWE reportedly made the call to pull the plug on the post-show media to maintain total secrecy and avoid scrutiny or questions that could spoil the angle. The company went to great lengths to keep Lesnar’s return a tightly guarded secret—one that paid off with genuine fan shock during the event.

Lesnar made his return in the closing moments of SummerSlam, launching a brutal assault on John Cena in front of a stunned crowd. The attack marked Lesnar’s first appearance in months and ignited what appears to be the beginning of a marquee program between two of WWE’s most iconic figures.

With tensions at an all-time high and legal questions seemingly resolved behind the scenes, “The Beast” is back—and the road to his next battle with Cena may already be underway.

