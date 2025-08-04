Randy Orton Reacts To Netflix’s WWE: Unreal: “The Old School In Me Doesn’t Love It”

WWE’s new Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal has been generating buzz for its unprecedented behind-the-scenes access—but not every superstar is fully on board with the concept.

During an appearance on The Maggie and Perloff Show, WWE legend Randy Orton gave his honest take on the series, sharing a mix of skepticism and acceptance rooted in his old-school wrestling values.

“The old school in me doesn’t love it,” Orton admitted when asked about the show, which promises to “pull back the curtain” on WWE’s larger-than-life world. “But I had to learn over the last few years, especially, you gotta change with the times.”

While Orton acknowledged that modern fans crave insight into what goes on beyond the ropes, he also expressed concern that the mystique of professional wrestling is being lost in the process. “There’s a large amount of fans out there that are very curious,” Orton explained. “They want to know behind the scenes—how we do what we do and make it look so effortless, two, three, four nights a week on live television.”

Despite adapting to today’s evolving wrestling culture, Orton confessed that he still misses the days when fans debated the authenticity of what they were seeing in the ring. “When I was a kid, the number one thing people would ask my father—and kids at school would ask me—was, ‘Is it real?’” Orton recalled. “Of course, everyone knows now it’s entertainment… but my job is to go out there and get you to suspend your disbelief and make you believe there’s real emotion behind it—and most of the time, there is.”

Orton compared WWE Superstars to actors who have to tap into authentic emotions before walking through the curtain. “I know I do,” he said, referring to mentally preparing himself for high-stakes moments.

Although Orton admits he’s not fully sold on the WWE: Unreal approach, he concedes that there’s value in it for many fans. “Honestly, I don’t love the idea,” Orton said candidly. “But it’s intriguing, and I think there’s a large group of fans that are gonna love seeing what it takes to put on a WWE show.”

WWE: Unreal continues to roll out on Netflix, giving fans a raw, unfiltered look at the chaos, craft, and character work that fuels the company’s global machine—whether the locker room fully embraces it or not.

