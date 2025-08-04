Nikki Bella Gives Another Update On Breast Plant Issue From WWE Raw

SiriusXM issued the following:

On Saturday’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki & Brie Garcia go live from WWE SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium.

Dolores Catania joins the twins and discusses behind-the-scenes secrets from “The Traitors” and reveals that she has been visiting on “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.” WWE star Maxxine Dupri also joins the podcast and Nikki Garcia addresses her breast implant injury.

The Nikki & Brie Show hosted by Nikki & Brie Garcia is available anytime on the SiriusXM app. New episodes every Monday and Thursday. Listen to the full episode HERE.

Nikki Garcia on her breast implant injury (1:40-2:17)

Brie Garcia: I was gonna really ask, how’s your boob doing?

Nikki Garcia: Okay. You want to know what? I literally had told Brie all of this in private and when she said it live about my implant, I was like, “Are you kidding me?” and then yesterday, it’s everywhere about my implant. I keep getting text messages. I was just backstage, and everyone kept coming up like, you know, “Is that okay?”

Brie Garcia: But is it? We’re all wondering.

Nikki Garcia: I’ll know later. I don’t know yet if it exploded or not. It still seems intact. It’s swollen. It hurts, but I think it might be fine.

Dolores Catania says that Carolyn Wiger had a crush on Tom Sandoval during “The Traitors” (30:22-30:51)

Dolores Catania: Tom Sandoval picked on me every night. Every single night. He was just gunning for me and they cut a lot of that out, so I voted for him because he was trying to turn people against me because one of the Traitors had a crush on him, so when they were on to her, he was trying to get them to come on to me because she was keeping him alive.

Brie Garcia: Wait, what Traitor?

Dolores Catania: Carolyn.

Brie Garcia: She had a crush on Tom?

Dolores Catania: Yeah. She liked him.

Dolores Catania on “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” (33:11-33:54)

Nikki Garcia: What’s in the future?

Dolores Catania: So, what’s in the future. So, I’m right now visiting, there’s a new franchise called “Housewives of Rhode Island.”

Nikki Garcia: Okay, I saw the rumors online. Didn’t know if I could ask.

Dolores Catania: I’m visiting. I’m just visiting.

Nikki Garcia: Causing some drama?

Dolores Catania: Yeah, we haven’t heard much about, well actually, it’s so great to tell the other girls to fight because they’re not, I don’t know them as well. I have one friend there, so I kind of, like the girls are, yeah. I’m helping out. Let’s say that. I’m visiting.

Nikki Garcia: And when does it come out? Do you guys know air dates yet?

Dolores Catania: No, we wouldn’t know. They’re just started filming. They’re babies. They don’t know what’s in for them. They don’t know what they’re in for.