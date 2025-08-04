WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (8/4/2025): Brooklyn, N.Y.

By
Matt Boone
-

The fallout from the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event goes down tonight in New York.

WWE returns with the post-SummerSlam edition of Monday Night Raw live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix.

Thus far, the only match officially advertised for the show is Sheamus vs. Rusev in a rematch from their grueling battle on the show a few weeks ago.

Additionally, WWE’s official website is advertising Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Penta, Jey Uso, Gunther and Bron Breakker.

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.

