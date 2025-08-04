WWE Reveals Date, Location For Three New Episodes Of Raw & SmackDown

WWE issued the following:

WWE® ANNOUNCES THREE NEW RAW & SMACKDOWN DATES ACROSS THE U.S.

* Friday, September 19 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio (SmackDown)

* Monday, September 22 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana (Raw)

* Friday, September 26 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida (SmackDown)

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced three new dates for Raw and SmackDown across the United States. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, August 8 at 10am local.Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code WWETIX starting Wednesday, August 6 at 10am local until Thursday, August 7 at 11:59pm local.





