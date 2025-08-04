Seth Rollins On How He Pulled Off “Ruse of the Century” To Win World Title

Just 48 hours after pulling off what’s now being dubbed the “Ruse of the Century” at SummerSlam Night One, Seth Rollins has revealed the elaborate details behind his shocking World Heavyweight Championship win—and the personal toll it took.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, where he previously gave a fake injury update to throw off fans, Rollins returned to express his gratitude to Eisen for being part of the elaborate plan.

The new champion revealed that the deception extended well beyond WWE cameras and into his real life. “My wife is an unwilling participant in this ruse,” Rollins admitted. “She was very upset at me for making me lie to all of her friends and family for the better part of three weeks.”

He even shared a hilarious moment when his young daughter spilled the beans to her teacher at preschool, saying, “My daddy has a pretend boo-boo.”

Rollins went all-in on the storyline, using crutches daily for three weeks, despite not actually being injured. He described the act of faking it as “physically and emotionally exhausting.”

“Limping around on those crutches for three weeks was excruciating. That was painful,” he said. “I was getting irritable, my wife was putting up with me being grumpy… It was a tough one, but we pulled through and did it. For the greater good.”

The commitment ultimately paid off when Rollins stunned the world by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk immediately after Punk’s grueling World Title win over GUNTHER at SummerSlam.

Rollins also teased that he’ll go deeper into the plan on tonight’s post-SummerSlam episode of WWE RAW, where he is scheduled to appear live. Tensions are expected to rise as CM Punk is also confirmed for the show and will no doubt be looking for answers—or revenge.

This explosive new chapter in the Rollins vs. Punk saga begins tonight.