Backstage News On How WWE Kept Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam Return A Secret

Brock Lesnar’s shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 took the wrestling world by surprise, and that was exactly the plan. A new report from Fightful Select has revealed the extraordinary measures WWE took to keep the return of “The Beast Incarnate” under wraps until the very last second.

According to the report, Lesnar was flown privately into Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Saturday, just one day before the big show. Once in the area, Lesnar was kept hidden for the entire day on Sunday to avoid detection by fans, press, or even other talent.

In a rare move, WWE reportedly kept the main event finish and post-match angle involving Cody Rhodes and John Cena extremely close to the vest. Several producers and writers were left in the dark, with sources noting that they could tell “something was up based on what people weren’t saying.”

While many backstage personnel sensed that a big surprise was coming, the leading speculation centered on The Rock, not Lesnar—helping further maintain the secrecy of the angle.

Adding to the backstage intrigue, WWE cancelled its traditional post-show press conference, a move that media members noted as suspicious given the company’s consistent transparency in recent years. This added to speculation that WWE was protecting a major moment, which ultimately turned out to be Lesnar’s dramatic return.

Lesnar ended Night Two by dropping Cena with a thunderous F5, immediately kicking off what is now expected to be a retirement tour rivalry between the two legendary rivals. According to sources, Lesnar will be a featured part of Cena’s final run, with their renewed feud playing out in the months ahead.

Fans can expect more surprises and intensity as Lesnar and Cena revisit their storied history—this time, with legacy and finality hanging in the balance.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for backstage reports and SummerSlam fallout coverage.