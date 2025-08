TMZ released the following announcement today;

TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan premieres Tuesday, August 12 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX.

With interviews from Sylvester Stallone, Vince McMahon, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart with additional interviews from WWE Superstars including Alexa Bliss, Jacob Fatu and Charlotte Flair.

Whether the aforementioned listed for interviews in the documentary are new, or made up of archived footage, remains to be seen.