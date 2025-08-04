Update On Bron Breakker Following Potential Injury At WWE SummerSlam

As reported by PWMania.com, Bron Breakker was seen limping and receiving assistance to the backstage area following his tag team match last Saturday night at WWE SummerSlam Night One. Video footage surfaced online showing him getting taped up after being helped backstage.

According to Fightful Select, Breakker arrived about an hour late for his photo-op session, which took place prior to SummerSlam on Sunday.

The report noted that a WWE representative accompanying Breakker instructed the staff to expedite the photo process upon Breakker’s arrival. It was also mentioned that Breakker’s knee appeared “a bit swollen,” and when inquired about a possible knee injury, a source indicated that he would be evaluated, and they were hopeful that the injury wasn’t serious.

At SummerSlam Saturday, Breakker and Bronson Reed teamed up to face Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Reigns and Uso emerged victorious in the tag team bout.