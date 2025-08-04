Triple H Believes Naomi May Be One Of WWE’s Most Improved Stars

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on the SummerSlam Sunday post-show to discuss various topics, including Naomi’s performance and his belief that she could be one of the company’s most improved stars.

Triple H said, “Yeah, and I think Naomi — to me, she might be one of those people where, even though she’s been here for a long time? All of a sudden [she’s] most improved? You know, where she has just come out of her shell and for whatever reason — I don’t know if the stuff with Jade (Cargill), that whole situation. But something motivated her to take it to another level and she is. And what a moment tonight with her dad.”

On her moment with her father during the entrance:

“It was an incredible moment. When asked about it and it was discussed, obviously you can see how much that would mean. But watching it happen? I don’t know. To me it was something special. Like you said, as a father of daughters, I can only imagine. What a moment. And a hell of a guitar player.”

