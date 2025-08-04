Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reckless Driving Habits

Following the news of Vince McMahon’s recent car accident, WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross has shared his personal experiences of riding with the former WWE Chairman, confirming long-standing rumors that McMahon was notoriously reckless behind the wheel.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Ross responded to a viral post from Jim Cornette, who claimed that both he and JR were part of a “long list of people who would refuse to ride with Vince driving.”

Ross didn’t hold back in his confirmation. “He drove recklessly. He loved speed,” Ross said. “I was with him when he got stopped by the Ohio State police because he was driving too fast.”

The veteran announcer added that the high-speed trips began to make him uncomfortable, eventually prompting him to find alternative travel options. “At some point in time, I got to thinking, ‘Maybe I need to change ways of passage. These speeds are uncomfortable.’… He loved to be the fastest guy on the highway.”

Ross also noted that it wasn’t just the reckless driving that wore him down. Even after live events, McMahon remained laser-focused on business, often using car rides to discuss future plans with no off switch. “I rode with him a lot… It was challenging because he never turned it off. It was always about business and what’s next. It got boresome.”

The conversation comes just days after the July 24 incident in Connecticut, in which Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident and later issued a misdemeanor summons by state police. According to official records, McMahon is facing charges of Reckless Driving and Following Too Closely Resulting in an Accident.

He is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on August 26, 2025.

Ross’s comments provide additional insight into McMahon’s long history of aggressive and risk-taking behavior, both in the boardroom and on the road.

