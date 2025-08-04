Major WWE Stars Backstage At Tonight’s RAW Following SummerSlam

With the dust barely settled from a blockbuster SummerSlam weekend, two of WWE’s biggest names have been spotted backstage at tonight’s Monday Night RAW in Brooklyn, sparking immediate speculation about potential appearances and storyline developments.

Per a new report from Fightful Select, Roman Reigns is backstage at the Barclays Center just 48 hours removed from his in-ring return at SummerSlam. Reigns returned to in-ring action on SummerSlam Saturday, teaming with Jey Uso to defeat the hard-hitting duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a dominant showing that reaffirmed The Tribal Chief’s position atop WWE’s food chain.

While Reigns is not officially advertised for tonight’s broadcast, his presence is notable given that both Breakker and Reed are RAW superstars, fueling speculation of a possible post-SummerSlam confrontation or fallout segment.

Also backstage tonight is SmackDown’s LA Knight, who was conspicuously absent from this year’s SummerSlam, a decision that generated heavy buzz and fan frustration across social media platforms. According to the same report, Knight’s presence has been confirmed, although it remains unclear whether he is slated for an on-screen appearance during tonight’s episode.

Even without confirmed appearances from either star, tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is expected to be headline-worthy. The show promises fallout from the shocking World Heavyweight Championship cash-in, with both new champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins and CM Punk, who was on the receiving end of the cash-in—scheduled to appear live.

With multiple storylines intersecting across brands, and top-tier talent backstage, all eyes are on WWE to see if tonight’s RAW will deliver another wave of post-SummerSlam momentum.

