Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

The return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2025 sent waves through the wrestling world, closing the show with a thunderous F5 to John Cena and reigniting one of WWE’s most storied rivalries. But behind the scenes, Lesnar’s comeback was anything but certain.

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed extensive details on WWE’s internal stance regarding Lesnar’s status over the past 16 months, and the recent shift that led to “The Beast Incarnate” stepping back into the spotlight.

According to sources, WWE maintained throughout 2024 that Brock Lesnar was completely off the table for any creative plans.

So strict was this stance that Lesnar was reportedly banned from being included in video packages, marketing materials, or promotional graphics, a directive that also applied to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

One higher-up in WWE allegedly told Fightful directly that a Lesnar return would “not be happening any time soon.” That position only began to soften in mid-July 2025, weeks before SummerSlam.

Some confusion arose online when it was reported that WWE’s legal team had “cleared” Lesnar to return to TV. Fightful’s latest update makes a crucial clarification: this was not a legal exoneration in connection to the Janel Grant lawsuit, a civil case that names Lesnar, though he is not currently a defendant.

Rather, the clearance was a corporate decision made by WWE’s legal team, deeming it “safe” to bring Lesnar back from a business standpoint. As the report states, this move should not be interpreted as him being legally cleared of any alleged wrongdoing.

Per Grant’s legal team, further details, including information potentially involving Lesnar, are expected to emerge during discovery in the ongoing litigation.

With Lesnar now back in the fold, all signs point to a blockbuster showdown with John Cena as part of Cena’s farewell run. WWE announced during RAW that Lesnar will appear this Friday on SmackDown in Montreal, his first time on weekly television in over two years.

The SummerSlam attack, which came unannounced and closed the weekend’s premium live event, has immediately reignited fan speculation about a final Cena vs. Lesnar clash, possibly at the upcoming Clash in Paris event.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cena had expressed interest in facing Lesnar as part of his retirement tour. However, sources say the final decision to bring Lesnar back came from Nick Khan, who reportedly reached out to Lesnar three weeks prior to SummerSlam, following the internal green light from WWE’s legal department.

